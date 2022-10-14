Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,746 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Newmont by 138.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 38.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 330,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NYSE NEM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

