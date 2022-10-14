Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.18.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.