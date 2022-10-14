Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

