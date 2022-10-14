Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $46,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.