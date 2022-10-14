Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after acquiring an additional 786,996 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 95.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avalara by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,188,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after buying an additional 346,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,852,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.