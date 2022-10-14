Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $248.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $248.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

