Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 316.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,464,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Price Performance

REM opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46.

