Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,779 shares of company stock worth $72,410,213 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

