Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $668,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 184,174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 155,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.02 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

