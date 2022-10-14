Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 4.9 %

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $136.50 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.