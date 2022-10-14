Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 428 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Graco by 58.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $60.97 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.