Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

