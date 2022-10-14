Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

