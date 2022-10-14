Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 111 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

