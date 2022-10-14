Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Trading Up 4.9 %

Several research firms have commented on MMM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

