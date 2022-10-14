Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 121,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 45,403 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 253,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 194.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 275,172 shares during the period.

VVR stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

