Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kroger by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.57 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

