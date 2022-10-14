Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $155.99 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

