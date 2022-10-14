Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,668,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $500.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.23. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.