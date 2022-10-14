Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after purchasing an additional 528,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 98.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $25.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

