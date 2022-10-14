Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FANG opened at $145.28 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.