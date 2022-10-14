Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 46,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in General American Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General American Investors by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

