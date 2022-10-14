JMP Securities Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $155.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COIN. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.91.

COIN stock opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 2.73. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,568 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Coinbase Global by 727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,379 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,509 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

