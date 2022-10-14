Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Energous has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,052.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $52,330 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energous

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.