Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ESI. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of ESI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 723,303 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

