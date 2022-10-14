Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $272.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $226.53 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.