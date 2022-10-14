StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Verastem has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 100.92%. Equities analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.