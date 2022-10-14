Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $296.54 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day moving average is $278.50.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

