Barclays Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $130.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.28.

PPG stock opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,435,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

