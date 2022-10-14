Barclays Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.35.

NYSE LYB opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

