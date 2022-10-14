Barclays Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

