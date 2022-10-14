Barclays Boosts CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBR. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.81.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

