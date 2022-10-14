JMP Securities Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $74.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of KKR opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

