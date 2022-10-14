Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $178.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $177.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.21.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.53 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.30.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Seagen by 80.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

