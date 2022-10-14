Barclays Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $36.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.25.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. FOX has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

