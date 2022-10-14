Barclays Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $133.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.56.

Shares of CE stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.15.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.42. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,148 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

