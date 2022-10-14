Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GETY. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 14.56.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GETY opened at 6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.25. Getty Images has a 12-month low of 5.75 and a 12-month high of 37.88.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total value of 1,118,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,601,923 shares in the company, valued at 549,116,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.