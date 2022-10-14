Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 167,210 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 194,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $265,540.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,295.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,295.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 3.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.62 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

