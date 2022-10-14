Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Xylem Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

