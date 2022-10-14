Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 520 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 100.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

