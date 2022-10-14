Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 830 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

