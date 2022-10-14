Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 14,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

