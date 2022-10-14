Strs Ohio Raises Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.