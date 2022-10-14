Strs Ohio Has $1.08 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3,911.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Innospec by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Innospec by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 4.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $90.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.13. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $106.87.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

