DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1,416.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DVA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.