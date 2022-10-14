Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.38. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $739.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $829.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Articles

