Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 136,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,839,020 shares.The stock last traded at $25.32 and had previously closed at $25.33.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,634.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

