Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 71,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,471,023 shares.The stock last traded at $17.74 and had previously closed at $17.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Poshmark Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Insider Activity

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $33,130.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Poshmark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Poshmark by 67.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 61,724 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

