Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Down to $20.64

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $20.11. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 9,061 shares.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

