Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.66. Constellium shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1,350 shares changing hands.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

