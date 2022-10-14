Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $33.54

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $32.70. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 517 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 199.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.