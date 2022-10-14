Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $33.54

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $32.70. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 517 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Apollo Medical Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 199.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)
